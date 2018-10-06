Tokyo fishmongers gathered before dawn on Saturday for one final tuna auction at the world-famous Tsukiji market before it closes its doors and moves to a new site.

It was an emotional moment for veterans of the market, which many acknowledge is now too rundown to support its mammoth operations but has been the beating heart of Tokyo's culinary scene for decades.

"I'm almost crying," said Hisao Ishii, a retired seafood auctioneer who was back at the market for its final day.

"Today is a sad day of goodbyes. Tsukiji tried to meet the times, but it is getting older," the 68-year-old told AFP.

"I came here today to tell Tsukiji thank you and goodbye."

Hundreds of fresh and frozen tuna tagged with their weight and ports of origin were laid out in lines in a refrigerated warehouse, and veteran buyers in rubber boots quietly inspected the wares.

They rubbed slices between their fingers and shone torches into the insides of the fish, swapping information with rivals before the showdown began.

At 6:00 am sharp, handbells rang to signal the auction was under way and the air filled with the sound of auctioneers yelling prices at buyers, who raised fingers to indicate interest.

Tsukiji's tuna auctions have regularly produced eye-watering prices, including a record $1.8 million (155.4 million yen) paid for a 222-kilogramme bluefin in 2013.

The top price for Saturday's auction was to be announced later in the day.

'Pass the baton'

Takeshi Yoshida, a fish wholesaler, said Tsukiji had left "its mark on history" but it was time to "pass the baton".

After Saturday's final day of operations, Tsukiji's inner market will move to Toyosu, a site in eastern Tokyo, where operations will begin on October 11.

The move has been in the works for years, prompted by the dilapidated state of Tsukiji.