Protests organised in Bosnia's two largest cities on Friday by a pair of fathers demanding the truth about the alleged murders of their sons overshadowed rallies for Sunday's general election.

The young men's parents and the opposition accuse the authorities of being involved in what they say were murders that were concealed by police and prosecutors for political reasons.

TRT World's Iolo ap Dafydd reports.

Wide public support for the two grieving fathers has bridged Bosnia's ethnic divisions, reflecting discontent with a political system and judiciary mired in corruption and party dominance in the 23 years since the country's 1992-95 war ended.

Final rallies ahead of the presidential and parliamentary elections were scheduled for Friday evening, coinciding with protests in the capital Sarajevo and the northwestern town of Banja Luka.

But the main opposition bloc in the autonomous Serb Republic, the Alliance for Victory (SzP), cancelled its gathering in Banja Luka, as did two opposition parties in Sarajevo, in a show of solidarity with the grieving families.

Fathers put pressure on judiciary to speed up

The two fathers - Davor Dragicevic, a Serb from Banja Luka, and Muriz Memic, a Muslim Bosniak from Sarajevo — decided to hold simultaneous protests before the vote to put pressure on the judiciary to speed up proceedings into their sons' deaths.

"Let's make the revolution with pens," Memic urged several thousand protesters in Sarajevo, referring to Sunday's election. The protesters chanted "We want justice" and carried placards demanding "Justice for Dzenan". Some cried.