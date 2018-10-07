POLITICS
UFC: Massive brawl as Nurmagomedov scores submission win over McGregor
Unbeaten lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov stretches his professional record to 27-0 as he ends Irish fighter Conor McGregor's attempt to win back the Ultimate Fighting Championship title.
Khabib Nurmagomedov (red gloves) fights Conor McGregor (blue gloves) during UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena, LA, USA. / Reuters
October 7, 2018

Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov ended Irish fighter Conor McGregor's attempt to win back the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title when he sealed a brutal submission victory with a rear naked choke hold in the fourth round on Saturday.

The win prompted a mass brawl to break out in and around the cage, with a red-shirted fan landing several blows on McGregor before security intervened.

Nurmagomedov dominated the fight, taking McGregor down early and smothering him with his wrestling skills and, behind on the judge's scorecards, the Irishman was left with no choice but to throw a succession of punches in the third round.

Nurmagomedov undefeated in 27 matches 

Exhausted by the fourth round, Nurmagomedov took the former two-weight champion's back and sank in the choke to stretch his professional record to 27-0 and hand the Irishman his second defeat in the UFC. 

The UFC touted Saturday’s showdown as the biggest fight in the organisation's 25-year history.

