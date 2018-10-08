A leading opposition challenger to President Paul Biya claimed victory on Monday following Cameroon's presidential polls despite a government warning not to announce unofficial results.

"I was charged with taking a penalty, I took it and I scored," said Movement for the Rebirth of Cameroon (MRC) candidate Maurice Kamto at a media conference in Yaounde.

"I have received a clear mandate from the people and I intend to defend it until the end."

Cameroon saw isolated incidents of unrest in separatist Anglophone regions during voting on Sunday in an election widely expected to extend the rule of President Biya, one of Africa's last multi-decade leaders.

Polls closed at 1700 GMT after a mostly calm day of voting, but a drive by secessionists to disrupt the election meant not all polling stations were open in English-speaking regions, where voter turnout was low due to security fears.

Tallying the nationwide vote could take up to two weeks.

The army said a regional official suffered a minor injury after his convoy was ambushed by rebels. A security source said at least three armed separatists were shot dead by security forces in the northwest English-speaking town of Bamenda.

The reports could not be independently verified and separatist leaders could not be reached for comment.

Biya seeks sevent term in office

Victory for Biya, 85, who has ruled for 36 years, would give him a seventh term, bucking a move by some Africa nations to install presidential term limits. The only current African president to have ruled longer is Equatorial Guinea’s Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo.

In a speech after casting his vote in the capital Yaounde, Biya did not make specific reference to separatist violence.

"The election campaign took place peacefully," he said, urging the country to "keep this self-control when the results are out."

Oil and cocoa producing Cameroon has seen economic growth of over 4 percent a year since Biya was last elected in 2011, but many of its 24 million citizens live in deep poverty.

The secessionist uprising in the Anglophone Northwest and Southwest regions, home to 5 million people, has cost hundreds of lives and forced thousands to flee either to the French-speaking regions or into neighbouring Nigeria.

In the English-speaking regional capital of Buea, military snipers kept watch from rooftops on Sunday, part of the army's response to separatists' threat to stop the vote.