Ukrainian authorities suspect sabotage lay behind explosions that tore through an ammunition depot in the early hours of Tuesday, sending fireballs into the sky and causing more than 12,000 people to be evacuated.

No casualties were reported at the depot, located 176 km (about 110 miles) east of the capital, Kiev. Explosions were happening at a rate of two to three a second at one stage, according to the defence ministry.

Ukraine has in the past pointed the finger at Russia for such types of incidents as relations between the two countries have plunged following Moscow's annexation of Crimea in 2014 and support for separatist forces in the Donbass region.

Without providing evidence, Ukraine's deputy prime minister linked the explosions to a decision pending in Istanbul this week to allow Ukraine to establish an independent national church, which Russia fiercely opposes.

A Reuters witness later saw powerful explosions continuing at the depot. The blasts shattered windows in surrounding village houses while explosions could also be heard in a nearby wood where some ammunition appeared to have come down.

The fact that explosions were set off at intervals in different parts of the depot pointed to sabotage, a defence ministry's spokesman said.

"Two simultaneous explosions, and after five minutes two more explosions (in another part of the depot) suggest it was military sabotage," Defence Ministry spokesman Rodion Tymoshenko said at a press briefing.