For years the relentless whispers and incessant gossip in Indian newsrooms were about the salacious happenings involving some male senior colleagues and their “dalliance” with young female journalist-recruits. They were rarely spoken aloud or turned into an issue. But, the last few days have turned this inside out with some of the women coming out publicly against their tormentors, inspired by the #MeToo movement.

The accusations have triggered a collective gasp across media establishments in India. Among those accused of varying degrees of sexual harassment are a junior minister in the federal government (a until-now highly respected ex-journalist) and several senior editors. Some are employed at big media groups like the Times of India and the Hindustan Times.

The revelations have been so potent that one accused editor has had to step down from his position and another forced to go on leave.

The state of India’s press

The #MeToo movement started in the United States in 2006 but it received a tremendous boost in October 2017 when top Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was charged by several women of rape, sexual assault and sexual abuse. The women openly narrated their experiences and forced the film industry and the law to hold Weinstein to account.

Since then the #MeToo movement has triggered a spate of public narrations around the world by victims of sexual predatory behaviour of varying degrees by men in authority.

Though India had seen bits and pieces of #MeToo influence in its film industry, the media had largely been quiet, until last weekend when a Twitter message from one woman journalist victim triggered an avalanche of similar stories from fellow female journalists.

The revelations could not have come at a worse time for the Indian media, already reeling under state pressure to conform and not dwell too deep into the failings of the federal government and several state governments.

In the last couple of years, journalists who have had the courage to speak their minds and cross the unwritten line into the realm of criticism have been threatened, attacked and even been killed. According to the National Crime Records Bureau, at least 142 were targeted between 2015-17, and as many as 70 journalists killed in India from 1992-2016.

India’s standing in the international press freedom index has dropped since the advent of the Bharatiya Janata Party (Indian People’s Party) under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the last year, it dropped by two notches to 138 out of a total 180. This has led several political commentators and opposition parties to term the situation as an “undeclared emergency”, a reference to the period 1975-77 when Indian democracy was suspended including the right to free speech and expression.