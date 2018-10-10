Nobody can tell exactly why Nikki Haley, the soon-to-be former US Ambassador to the United Nations, officially stepped down on Tuesday.

What’s more clear is that her departure might not mean that her successor will temper the White House’s hostility to the the international diplomatic body.

Haley, the former governor of the conservative southern state of South Carolina, never seemed to get on the bad side of her boss, President Donald Trump, even though she came from the more mainstream wing of the Republican party that Trump humiliated in his rise to the presidency in 2016.

In her role as ambassador, she forcefully pursued Trump’s punitive foreign policies, advocating for US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal and the abrupt cutoff of American aid to the Palestinians.

Haley was “single handedly the most hateful UN actor on behalf of the US during my adult life, remarkably even including [John] Bolton,” Andrew Kadi, a member of the US Campaign for Palestinian rights, told TRT World.

“Palestinians in Gaza have been marching since March for their rights, and meanwhile this heinous administration with Nikki Haley as its rep at the UN decided to cut funding to the most critical services that Palestinians in Gaza are using,” Kadi continued.

“Those services being both educational and humanitarian in nature, and when you consider that UNRWA also provides psychosocial support for a population living in a place that will be uninhabitable in the next 20 years, according to international health organisations, you really realize how despicable Nikki Haley and this administration have been.”

Kadi added that he hoped the Palestine Liberation Organization, whose offices in Washington DC were shuttered by Trump, would take Haley’s hostility to the UN as evidence of how the US has never been on the side of Palestinians.

In the context of the Trump administration, he said continued advocacy for Palestinian rights is the way forward.

“The US has never been and will never be an ally to our struggle. Rather, the only option is to continue struggling until this administration recognises our rights and forces its client state in Israel to do the same,” he added.

The man Kadi mentioned as being worse than Haley, John Bolton, had held Haley’s UN role between 2005 and 2006 under President George W. Bush, and returned in 2018 under Trump as National Security Advisor, a far more powerful position.

Bolton had pushed for the Iraq War, and has built a reputation as one of Washington’s most uncompromising hawks on Iran.

Aaron David Miller, Vice President for New Initiatives and Middle East Program Director at the Woodrow Wilson Center, suggested that Haley’s work had been easier in 2017, when former of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson took a relaxed view towards the business of American diplomacy.

Now, his replacement, the outspoken Mike Pompeo, has turned foreign policy into a far more Trumpian affair.

“Why did Nikki Haley leave? We really don't know. In her first year she benefitted [sic] enormously from the Tillerson's vaccum [sic]. Now with Pompeo and Bolton around, the job is no longer fun,” Miller tweeted on Tuesday.