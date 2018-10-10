Former Peruvian presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori was detained on Wednesday as part of a money-laundering investigation, the latest political leader in the Andean nation to face scrutiny over alleged corruption.

Fujimori's lawyer, Giuliana Loza, told local media that the conservative politician was taken into custody after she showed up at the chief prosecutor's office to provide testimony into an ongoing probe into dubious financial contributions to her 2011 presidential campaign. The daughter of former strongman Alberto Fujimori will initially be held for 10 days.

The judge handling the case also ordered the arrest of 19 other people, including several former ministers in her father's government and senior officials in her own conservative Popular Force party.

The probe was launched in 2016, amid another presidential run by Keiko Fujimori, and was immediately by her many supporters as politically motivated.

"This isn't justice. It's politics and it's abusive," Fujimori's American husband, Mark Villanella, who had also been under investigation in the same case, told reporters outside the prosecutor's office.

But many Peruvians, including current President Martin Vizcarra, have been cheering on the house cleaning, fed up with decades of entrenched corruption.