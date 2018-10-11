Belgian investigators questioned the country's most influential football agent Mogi Bayat on Thursday, a day after he and senior figures in Belgian football were detained on suspicion of financial fraud and possible match-fixing.

At the same time, a Belgian judge was deciding whether or not to charge some 25 people, including the coach of champions Club Bruges, the former general manager of Anderlecht, referees and other officials. Some could be kept in custody.

Federal prosecutors were due to hold a news conference on the case at 1300 GMT.

Belgian police raided 44 Belgian clubs and residences across the country on Wednesday, while a further 13 searches took place in France, Luxembourg, Cyprus, Montenegro, Serbia and Macedonia.

The lawyer of former Anderlecht general manager Herman Van Holsbeeck told broadcaster RTL that his client had been released on Wednesday after giving information about transfers and contracts.