Is Bosnia's Mostar city forgotten?
Mostar, a city in southern Bosnia and Herzegovina, has not voted in local elections for more than a decade. We speak to residents who are demanding more public services, despite not having a city council for many years.
A woman holds a sign reading "not my president" during protest in Mostar, Bosnia, Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018. / AP
October 12, 2018

Mostar, a city in southern Bosnia and Herzegovina, hasn't seen an election for a decade. 

Croat and Bosniak authorities have failed to agree on political reforms ever since a constitutional court ruled that the city's ethnically based voting system, was unconstitutional. 

Several thousand Bosnian Croat nationalist supporters on Thursday protested the election of a moderate politician to the Croat seat in Bosnia's three-person presidency.

The crowd marched through the ethnically divided southern town of Mostar holding banners reading "Not my president" and "RIP democracy" to protest Zeljko Komsic's victory.

Bosnia's presidency also has a Muslim and a Serb member. A peace deal that ended Bosnia's 1992-95 ethnic war created a Muslim-Croat region and a Serb region held together in a central government.

TRT World'sIolo ap Dafydd spoke to some residents.

