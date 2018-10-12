Mostar, a city in southern Bosnia and Herzegovina, hasn't seen an election for a decade.

Croat and Bosniak authorities have failed to agree on political reforms ever since a constitutional court ruled that the city's ethnically based voting system, was unconstitutional.

Several thousand Bosnian Croat nationalist supporters on Thursday protested the election of a moderate politician to the Croat seat in Bosnia's three-person presidency.

The crowd marched through the ethnically divided southern town of Mostar holding banners reading "Not my president" and "RIP democracy" to protest Zeljko Komsic's victory.