The death toll from Hurricane Michael rose to at least 16 on Friday amid fears it would continue to climb as search-and-rescue teams scour the debris of the Florida town that bore the brunt of the monster storm.

"Mexico Beach is devastated," Florida Governor Rick Scott said of the town where Michael made landfall as a Category 4 storm on Wednesday.

"It's like a bomb went off," Scott said as he toured the town of 1,000 people on the Gulf of Mexico.

"It's like a war zone."

Search-and-rescue teams found at least one body in Mexico Beach, the ground-zero town nearly obliterated by Hurricane Michael, an official said.

Miami Fire Chief Joseph Zahralban, leader of a search-and-rescue unit that went into the flattened town, said: "We have one confirmed deceased and are working to determine if there are others." Zahralban said searchers were trying to determine if that person had been alone or were part of a family.

Brock Long, head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), warned that he expected the number of deaths to rise.

"I hope we don't see it climb dramatically but I have reasons to believe we still haven't got into some of the hardest hit areas," he said.

"What's happening is search and rescue is trying to get into the rubble to make sure that there's nobody covered up, trying to assess if there's additional casualties there," Long added.

Dozens of structures in Mexico Beach – homes, shops and restaurants – were lifted off their foundations by storm surge and 250 kilometres per hour (155-mph) winds and moved hundreds of feet inland or smashed to bits.

"Very few people live to tell what it's like to experience storm surge," Long said. "Storm surge causes the most amount of loss of life."

Homes reduced to 'sticks'

State officials said Mexico Beach was under mandatory evacuation orders but some residents decided to stay and try to ride out the storm.

"You hope that somehow at the last minute a bunch of people got up and left or went somewhere else," Florida Senator Marco Rubio told CNN.