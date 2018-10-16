They wear a mish-mash of civilian and military gear and hail from different parts of the world. They exert formidable authority on the foreign ground their boots trample on.

They have no national or ideological allegiances, only to the company that bankrolls them and the client that this company helps. This makes them a dangerous force to work with.

Mercenaries usually work for private military contractors (PMC). These companies recruit people who have military training or have experience with weapons as "security contractors" to provide armed combat or security services for state or non-state actors that seek it.

Often governments, big companies operating in conflict zones and UN agencies hire PMCs for operational support in military missions or just to ramp up security.

The Bush administration ramped up the use of PMCs during the Iraq invasion of 2003 as well as in Afghanistan. Reports also suggest that mercenary operatives have been involved in conflicts in Syria, Libya, Ukraine and Yemen.

Logistical support also forms a large portion of PMC services.

Here are a few things to know about the modern-day business of mercenaries:

1. Mercenaries have been around for a long time

Mercenaries are the second oldest profession in the world.

Nearly every empire has made use of them, but the first recorded instance in history were mercenaries who served for the army under the command of the Sumerian King Shulgi of Ur (2094-2047 BC), Peter W Singer writes in his book "Corporate Warriors".

Other armies are ones you may have heard of before. The Swiss Guard has a long history dating back to The Renaissance when they fought for the French while the Ten Thousand were a crew of Greek warriors recruited by Cyrus the Younger born (circa 400 BC) to reach the Persian throne.

Guns-for-hire, as they are often referred to, are not controlled by the philosophy of an army or driven by the mores of patriotism but are instead fuelled by greed. This is what makes them feared.

And the numbers of security contractors or mercenaries are rising.

From 2008 to 2010 the number of contractors went up by 67,000 (41 percent), Sean McFate said in his book, The Modern Mercenary. The business experienced a lull in the 17th century, but it has really been after the cold war that conflicts the world over have witnessed the resurgence of shadowy companies that organise, bankroll and train private armies.

The changing nature of warfare and increasing privatisation of the economy helped shuttle this along.

2. In a vicious cycle, profit breeds more war

It’s all about the money when it comes to conflict entrepreneurship — mercenaries and their companies thrive on war to profit.

This can be seen in the amount of money these companies have rolled in post cold-war era. The business of war, has transformed from a multimillion-dollar affair to a multibillion-dollar one, McFate, who is a former mercenary, wrote.

In fact, in the 2017 fiscal year, the Pentagon gave $320 billion to federal contracts, of which 71 percent were for "services" - a head under which the use of PMCs falls. The UK may not be lavishing money on the private security market but nevertheless the foreign office increased spending from £12.6m in 2003 to £48.9m in 2012.

Academi, formerly known as Blackwater, has used war to push for business.

Academi’s founder Erik Prince argued in an op-ed for The New York Times that, “Contractors, not troops, will save the war in Afghanistan.”

“If the president pursues this third path, I, too, would vigorously compete to implement a plan that saves American lives, costs less than 20 percent of current spending and saves American taxpayers more than $40 billion a year,” wrote Prince in 2017.

But despite this claim, industry insiders argue that putting more private boots on the ground is dangerous and will only prolong and breed more conflict.

“When anyone can rent a military, then super-rich and large corporations can become a new kind of superpower,” wrote McFate for Politico.

“Worse, mercenaries can start and elongate conflicts for profit, breeding endless war. A world with more mercenaries means a world with more war, which is why Prince’s proposal is so dangerous.”

3. Private guns have been accused of doing terrible things

Accusations against security contractors range from accidental deaths and murder to the torture and rape of civilians as well as those in custody.

A US Congressional memorandum found that Blackwater had been involved in almost 200 “escalation of force incidents” since 2005.

US defence contractor L-3 Services was accused of torturing Abu Ghraib prisoners and paid out a settlement sum of $5.8 million to the inmates who filed suits.

The 2004 Fallujah ambush exposed a lapse in the security that Blackwater was supposed to have provided its employees. The list goes on.