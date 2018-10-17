WORLD
2 MIN READ
Bomb under office chair kills Afghan election candidate and two others
Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack in the southern province of Helmand that killed Abdul Jabar Qahraman, who was preparing to contest Saturday's parliamentary polls.
Bomb under office chair kills Afghan election candidate and two others
Afghan policemen inspect vehicles at a checkpoint in Helmand province, Afghanistan. / Reuters Archive
October 17, 2018

An Afghan election candidate and two others were killed by a bomb planted under his office chair in the southern province of Helmand on Wednesday, officials said, with the Taliban claiming responsibility for the attack.

Abdul Jabar Qahraman, who was preparing to contest Saturday's parliamentary polls, was killed in the blast, a senior government official said.

Omar Zwak, a spokesman for the Helmand governor, said another seven people were wounded.

"A bomb was placed below Qahraman's chair in his campaign office. We are investigating the incident," Zwak said.

Recommended

Qahraman is the 10th candidate to be killed in the past two months. Another two have been abducted and four others were wounded by the militants.

Another 22 people were killed at an election rally in northeast Takhar province last week.

The Taliban has directed Afghans to boycott the much-delayed parliamentary polls and has vowed to continue its fight against the Western-backed Afghan government. 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites