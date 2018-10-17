WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli air assault on Gaza kills at least one Palestinian
The assault targeted at least 20 areas throughout Gaza, killing 25-year-old Naji al Zaanin and injuring at least 3 others.
Israeli air assault on Gaza kills at least one Palestinian
Relatives of a Palestinian, who was killed in an Israeli air strike, react at a hospital in the northern Gaza Strip on October 17, 2018. / Reuters
October 17, 2018

A Palestinian man was killed after Israeli forces launched an air assault on Gaza on Wednesday, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

In a statement, the ministry said the attack targeted at least 20 areas in Gaza, including the northern city of Beit Lahia, where 25-year-old Naji al-Zaanin was killed.

Israeli forces confirmed the air assault, claiming it targeted a group of Palestinians trying to fire rockets into Israeli territory.

Three Palestinians were also injured according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Recommended

Israel also announced that all crossings into Gaza were being shut and the fishing zone around the Palestinian territory would once again be limited.

Since March, more than 200 Palestinians have been killed and thousands more injured by Israeli forces in anti-occupation protests along Gaza border.

Demonstrators demand an end to Israel’s 12-year Gaza blockade and the right to return to their homes in historical Palestine from which they were driven in 1948 to make way for the new state of Israel.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites