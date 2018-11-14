British Prime Minister Theresa May said that she won her Cabinet’s backing for a draft divorce deal with the European Union after a “long, detailed and impassioned” marathon meeting Wednesday.

May’s cabinet debated whether to support the deal after negotiators from Britain and the European Union broke a months-long logjam and reached agreement on divorce terms.

May referred to the support from her cabinet as a ” collective agreement,” but didn’t say whether the deal received unanimous backing.

She emerged from the five-hour meeting to tell reporters in Downing St. that the deal was “the best that could be negotiated.”

She said approval by cabinet was a “decisive step which allows us to move on and finalise the deal in the days ahead.”

“I firmly believe, with my head and my heart that this is a decision which is in the best interests of the United Kingdom,” she said.

Earlier, May told lawmakers in the House of Commons that the draft deal "takes us significantly closer to del ivering what the British people voted for in the referendum" of 2016 that opted to leave the EU.

May said her draft Brexit deal delivered on the outcome of a 2016 vote to leave the European Union, and that her government would never hold a second public vote on the subject.

She argued the deal means Britain will "take back control" of its laws and borders and "protect jobs, we protect security and we protect the integrity of the United Kingdom."

"We will not rerun the referendum, we will not renege on the decision of the British people," she said. "We will deliver Brexit and the United Kingdom is leaving the European Union on the 29th of March 2019."

But opponents of the agreement say it threatens both May's government and the unity of the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile Britain's Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn, told May that her government "has spent two years negotiating a bad deal" for Brexit "that will leave the country in an indefinite halfway house without a real say."

Corbyn hit back at May during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons and said the deal is not economically sound and does not support jobs and industry.

He said that May and the government "haven't prepared seriously for no deal."

“Now, we are making progress and close to a deal he’s complaining about that,” replied May.

“What that clearly shows is that he and the Labour party have only one intention that is to frustrate Brexit.”

Pro-Brexit MPs in Conservative Party

But Pro-Brexit lawmakers in May's Conservative Party — a group that includes some members of the Cabinet — say the agreement will leave Britain tethered to the EU after it departs and unable to forge an independent trade policy.