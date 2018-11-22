For the first time in nearly four decades, the people of Zimbabwe woke up on the morning of November 22, 2017, in a country that was not ruled by Robert Mugabe.

It has been a year since then 93-year old President Mugabe who ruled the southern African nation with an iron fist, was forced to step down.

The end of Mugabe Era

Exactly one year ago, just moments after an impeachment hearing began in parliament, a letter from then-President Mugabe was read out, announcing that Mugabe had voluntarily decided to step down and allow a smooth transition of power.

In brought to a close an eight-day political crisis, which started with then-vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa’s sacking by Mugabe in what was widely seen as an attempt to position his wife, Grace Mugabe, as a successor.

Soon after that, army tanks took over the streets of Harare, along with the thousands of Zimbabweans who demanded Mugabe to resign.

After a week, the pressure from the army, protesters and the ruling Zanu-PF party ended with Africa’s longest-serving head of state resigning.

As the celebrations spread from parliament into the streets of capital city Harare, Zanu-PF announced Emmerson Mnangagwa, a former freedom fighter who was called “The Crocodile” and Mugabe’s former right-hand man, as the new president.

The Crocodile and the New Era

In July this year, millions of Zimbabweans formed long queues outside polling stations in the first election since Mugabe’s departure. Mnangagwa narrowly won in disputed elections.

Amid allegations of widespread vote rigging, post-election violence broke out and security forces shot at protesters, killing six.

"We were all there. Young, old, black, white. There was a collective sense of hope that, after the hardships, we had endured as a nation, things were going to change," Zimbabwean businessman Munya Chihota recalled about the protests against Mugabe.