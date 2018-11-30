In his first major international appearance, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (better known as MBS) has travelled to the Argentinian capital of Buenos Aires to participate in the G20 summit. MBS likely wants to show the world that his international standing has remained unsullied despite many linking him to the brutal killing of Saudi columnist Jamal Khashoggi in early October. However, it seems that the shadow Khashoggi casts in death far exceeds the influence he had in life as MBS remains bloody-nosed before fellow world leaders, his reputation irrevocably tarnished in most of the world’s eyes.

Argentinian prosecutor investigates MBS

Earlier this week, and ahead of the G20 summit, international human rights watchdog Human Rights Watch (HRW) submitted a file of evidence to an Argentinian federal judge calling on the South American country to investigate MBS. HRW requested that MBS be investigated for war crimes in Yemen, and also for the Saudi royal to be probed regarding his alleged involvement in the murder of Khashoggi, who was slain and dismembered in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

While Argentina has no jurisdiction in crimes that happen in Yemen or Turkey, the Argentinian constitution has a clause that allows it to have universal jurisdiction for war crimes and crimes against humanity irrespective of where they occur throughout the world. This is similar to previous laws in the United Kingdom where Israeli politicians were routinely threatened with criminal prosecution for war crimes committed in the occupied Palestinian territories, only for Britain to rewrite war crime laws to satisfy their Zionist allies.

Unlike Britain, however, Argentina has yet to change its laws with regard to such offences, which must have been both unhappy and unlucky for MBS. Following HRW’s request that appears geared toward embarrassing the crown prince, Argentinian legal authorities announced hours after he arrived in Buenos Aires that they would begin initial inquiries into whether or not other authorities were competently investigating the allegations. If they are found to not be probing sufficiently or robustly enough, Argentina could begin its own investigation into MBS.

While this preliminary phase is unlikely to lead to any arrests or indictments, MBS is reportedly so concerned about these legal developments that he is holed up in the Saudi Arabian embassy rather than risk arrest by staying with the rest of his entourage in a hotel.

In a statement, HRW said regarding MBS and the probe, “A cloud of suspicion will loom over him as he tries to rebuild his shattered reputation at the G20, and world leaders would do well to think twice before posing for pictures next to someone who may come under investigation for war crimes and torture.”