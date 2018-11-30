CULTURE
2 MIN READ
'The Greatest Showman' Hugh Jackman announces world tour
The tour starts in Europe, officially kicking off in Hamburg, Germany, on May 13, 2019. He will play two shows at The O2 Arena in London.
In this November 18, 2018 file photo, Hugh Jackman arrives at the Governors Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles / AP
November 30, 2018

Riding the tide of success from his smash hit musical movie "The Greatest Showman," actor Hugh Jackman announced on Thursday he would be embarking on a world tour.

The Tony-award-winning actor said the tour, entitled "The Man. The Music. The Show," would kick off next year, featuring numbers from "The Greatest Showman" and "Les Miserables," and other songs from Broadway and film.

There will be 12 dates across Europe, starting in Hamburg, Germany on May 13, with additional shows in Switzerland, France and Britain.

There will also be 22 shows across the United States including in Texas, Illinois, Michigan, Florida and California.

Recommended

Despite lukewarm reviews, "The Greatest Showman" has defied all expectations since opening in theatres a year ago, breaking box office records and topping music charts.

The soundtrack has sold more than any other in the United States this year, according to Nielsen Music.

The feel-good movie is based on the life of famed show businessman PT Barnum, played by Jackman.

SOURCE:AFP
