A UN plane will evacuate 50 wounded Houthi militants from Yemen's rebel-held capital Sanaa on Monday as a "confidence-building measure" ahead of planned peace talks in Sweden, a Saudi-led military coalition said.

"A UN-chartered plane will arrive at Sanaa international airport Monday to evacuate 50 wounded combatants... three Yemeni doctors and a UN doctor, from Sanaa to Muscat," a coalition spokesman said in a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency.

The fate of wounded rebels had been a stumbling block to the start of a previous round of aborted peace talks in September.

The coalition agreed to facilitate the medical evacuations at the request of UN envoy Martin Griffiths for "humanitarian reasons" and as a "confidence-building measure", the spokesman added.

Rebels and UN peace talks

Houthi rebels on Thursday said they will attend UN-brokered peace talks in Sweden this week if guarantees to ensure they can leave home and return back are maintained.