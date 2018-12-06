CULTURE
Dick Cheney biopic ‘Vice’ tops Golden Globes nominations
Adam McKay’s Dick Cheney biopic “Vice” topped all contenders in nominations, including best picture, comedy and best actor categories.
Actress Leslie Mann announces the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards nominations in Beverly Hills, California, on December 6, 2018. / AFP
December 6, 2018

Adam McKay’s Dick Cheney biopic “Vice” seized control of the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards with a leading six nominations, narrowly edging Bradley Cooper’s tear-jerking revival “A Star Is Born,” the interracial road-trip drama “Green Book” and the period romp “The Favourite.”

“Vice” topped all contenders on Thursday, in nominations announced at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, including best picture, comedy and best actor nominations for Christian Bale’s nearly unrecognisable performance as the former vice president. 

It also earned nominations for Amy Adams’ supporting role as Lynne Cheney, Sam Rockwell’s George W. Bush and both the screenplay and direction by McKay, the veteran comedy filmmaker who once skewered politicians as a “Saturday Night Live” writer.

For even the often-quirky selections of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, a collection of 88 mostly less-known freelance film journalists, the strong support for “Vice” (which arrives in theatres on Dec. 25) was a surprise. 

Even its categorisation of the film — a highly critical portrait of Cheney as a power-hungry, behind-the-scenes tyrant — as a comedy raised some eyebrows, just as Globes recent comedy selections “Get Out” and “The Martian” did.

TRT World'sMary McCarthy has more details from Los Angeles.

Following is a list of key film nominations: 

Best Drama

“A Star is Born” 

“Bohemian Rhapsody” 

“If Beale Street Could Talk” 

“Black Panther” 

“BlacKkKlansman”

Best comedy or musical 

“Mary Poppins Returns” 

“Crazy Rich Asians” 

“The Favourite” 

“Green Book” 

“Vice” 

Best actor, drama 

Bradley Cooper - “A Star is Born” 

Rami Malek - “Bohemian Rhapsody” 

Willem Dafoe - “At Eternity’s Gate” 

John David Washington - “BlacKkKlansman” 

Lucas Hedges - “Boy Erased” 

Best actress, drama 

Lady Gaga - “A Star is Born” 

Glenn Close - “The Wife” 

Melissa McCarthy - “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” 

Nicole Kidman - “Destroyer” 

Rosamund Pike - “A Private War” 

Best actor, comedy or musical 

Christian Bale - “Vice” 

Lin-Manuel Miranda - “Mary Poppins Returns” 

Viggo Mortensen - “Green Book” 

Robert Redford - “The Old Man and the Gun” 

John C. Reilly - “Stan and Ollie”

Best actress, comedy or musical 

Emily Blunt - “Mary Poppins Returns” 

Olivia Colman - “The Favourite” 

Constance Wu - “Crazy Rich Asians” 

Elsie Fisher - “Eighth Grade” 

Charlize Theron - “Tully” 

Best director 

Bradley Cooper - “A Star is Born” 

Alfonso Cuaron - “Roma” 

Peter Farrelly - “Green Book” 

Spike Lee - “BlaKkKlansman” 

Adam McKay - “Vice” 

Best supporting actor 

Mahershala Ali - “Green Book” 

Timothee Chalamet - “Beautiful Boy” 

Adam Driver - “BlacKkKlansman” 

Richard E. Grant - “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” 

Sam Rockwell - “Vice”

Best supporting actress 

Amy Adams - “Vice” 

Claire Foy - “First Man” 

Reg ina King - “If Beale Street Could Talk” 

Emma Stone - “The Favourite” 

Rachel Weisz - “The Favourite”

Best animated film 

“Incredibles 2" 

“Isle of Dogs” 

“Ralph Breaks the Internet” 

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” 

“Mirai” 

Best foreign film 

“Capernaum” - Lebanon 

“Girl” - Belgium 

“Never Look Away” - Germany 

“Roma” - Mexico 

“Shoplifters” - Japan 

Best original song 

All the Stars - “Black Panther” 

Girl in the Movies - “Dumplin” 

Requiem for a Private War - “A Private War” 

Shallow - “A Star if Born” 

Revelation - “Boy Erased”

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
