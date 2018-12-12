Almost 60 years after it was first published as a book, “To Kill a Mockingbird” opens this week in a first Broadway theatre adaptation whose themes of racial injustice are just as relevant today.

Yet writer Aaron Sorkin says despite the book’s familiarity as a beloved classic of American literature and movies, audiences are in for something different.

“Thirty seconds in and you’re just in a different place watching ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ the way you’ve never watched it before,” said Sorkin, the creator of political TV series “West Wing,” and who wrote the stage adaptation.

The Broadway version, opening on Thursday, stars Jeff Daniels as the upstanding small-town white lawyer Atticus Finch who takes on the case of a black man wrongfully accused of rape in the Depression-era south.

The play was the subject of a bitter lawsuit earlier this year in which the estate of author Harper Lee accused Sorkin and the producers of deviating too much from the beloved 1960s novel and tying the play too close to today’s social climate. Lee died in 2016 at age 89.