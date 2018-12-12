Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was murdered in October at his country's Istanbul consulate, was on Tuesday named Time magazine's "Person of the Year" alongside several other journalists.

The magazine also honoured Philippine journalist Maria Ressa, Reuters reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo –– currently imprisoned in Myanmar –– and the staff of the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland, including five members killed in a June shooting.

The journalists were honoured "for taking great risks in pursuit of greater truths, for the imperfect but essential quest for facts that are central to civil discourse, for speaking up and for speaking out..." the news magazine said.

Khashoggi, a critic of Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was killed two months ago at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul when he went there to collect documents for his forthcoming marriage.

On Tuesday, Turkey said it's in talks with the UN for possible international probe into the journalist's killing.