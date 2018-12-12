CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Time 'Person of Year' goes to Khashoggi, other journalists
Time magazine names journalists, including slain writer Jamal Khashoggi and a pair of Reuters journalists imprisoned by Myanmar, as its "Person of the Year," in a cover story headlined "The Guardians and the War on Truth."
Time 'Person of Year' goes to Khashoggi, other journalists
Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed two months ago at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul when he went there to collect documents for his forthcoming marriage.
December 12, 2018

Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was murdered in October at his country's Istanbul consulate, was on Tuesday named Time magazine's "Person of the Year" alongside several other journalists.

The magazine also honoured Philippine journalist Maria Ressa, Reuters reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo –– currently imprisoned in Myanmar –– and the staff of the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland, including five members killed in a June shooting. 

The journalists were honoured "for taking great risks in pursuit of greater truths, for the imperfect but essential quest for facts that are central to civil discourse, for speaking up and for speaking out..." the news magazine said.

Khashoggi, a critic of Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was killed two months ago at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul when he went there to collect documents for his forthcoming marriage.

On Tuesday, Turkey said it's in talks with the UN for possible international probe into the journalist's killing.

Recommended

'Prolific commentator'

The Washington Post columnist, who was killed at the hands of Saudi agents in Istanbul, was described by the magazine as a "prolific commentator and critic of Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman."

"As we looked at the choices, it became clear that the manipulation and abuse of truth is really the common thread in so many of this year's major stories from Russia to Riyadh to Silicon Valley," Time's editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal said in announcing the decision.   

"We chose to highlight four individuals and one group who have taken great risks in pursuit of greater truths, starting with Jamal Khashoggi," he added.    

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
Palestinian actor haunted by nightmares after playing paramedic in searing Hind Rajab movie
By Melis Alemdar
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar