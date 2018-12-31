1. The murder of Jamal Khashoggi

On October 2, Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, only to be killed inside. As the story unfolded, Saudi officials told outright lies, attempted to alter the narrative, and created more questions than they answered.

While US President Donald Trump did his best to dismiss the killing, Congress took a different stance on it after the CIA concluded that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) ordered Khashoggi’s death.

Trump reacted by pointing to Riyadh’s commitment to spend more than $100 billion on US weapons systems and its importance as an ally as justification for his business-as-usual approach. The Saudi arms purchases were later revealed to be much smaller.

2. Twelve boys stranded in a cave in Thailand, and the world came to their rescue

In summer 2018, a 12-boy soccer team and their coach made a trip into the Tham Luang cave in Thailand. Shortly after they entered, heavy rains flooded the cave and trapped them all inside.

After a week of no contact with the outside world, divers found the group in early July. An international crew of rescuers resolved to rescue the boys before the next monsoon rains, which were only days away. The world watched as all 13 were saved from the cave.

The rescue effort included more than 100 divers from around the world. One former Thai Navy SEAL, died while supplying oxygen to the boys in the cave.

3. The Facebook Cambridge Analytica scandal revealed that more than 50 million people had their personal information violated for ‘research’

Cambridge Analytica accessed personal data from 50 million Facebook users during the 2016 US presidential campaign without permission, but this only came to light two years later.

Using a personality quiz app for Facebook, the company retrieved data from users who downloaded the app, and the data of their friends. The company gathered information about Facebook users to research their voting behavior. Donald Trump's campaign later hired Cambridge Analytica in June 2016 to target advertisements based on voter data gathered from millions of adults in the US.

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg appeared before the United States Congress in April 2018 saying: "It was my mistake, and I'm sorry."

4. Kim Jong Un announced that North Korea will denuclearise

During a June 2018 summit in Singapore, North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un announced he wanted to end nuclear tensions between his country and the United States through an agreement with President Trump, including the denuclearisation of North Korea.

The move drew worldwide critique for its lack of proof or details, described as having "zero practical value".

The Supreme Leader later told South Korean officials that he'd like to denuclearise before President Trump's first term ends in 2021.

5. The United States ended the ‘Iran deal’

When Trump campaigned for the presidency, he promised to withdraw from the nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

In May 2018, Trump ended the deal, claiming it was a “one-sided deal that should have never, ever been made.”

The United States was the only country to step out of the deal, even after it announced that it would sanction any firm doing trade with Iran.

Iran remains in compliance with the deal, while the remaining signatories endeavor to help Iran ease the pain of US economic pressure. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the administration “wants to restore democracy” in Iran, suggesting leaving the deal aims at more than preventing a nuclear Iran.

6. Climate Change only got worse

The world’s climate is changing for the worse, and it is because of humanity's actions.

Scientists have been saying this for more than 30 years, and providing the evidence to back it up, but little has changed. The heat-trapping gas emissions continue to rise.

A report released by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) in October 2018, says we may have only 12 years or less to act before it is too late.

Taking a look at the hurricanes, wildfires, floods, and heatwaves of 2018, brought about by climate change, we won't be happy with the world we're heading towards.