Two big rigs and two passenger vehicles collided and spilt diesel fuel across a Florida highway Thursday, sparking a massive fire that killed seven people, authorities said.

The wreck happened on Interstate 75 about a mile (1.6 kilometres) south of Alachua, near Gainesville. The flames were fed by about 50 gallons (189 litres) of diesel, authorities said.

Emergency crews extinguished the fire and said they were treating the crash as a homicide investigation.

The aftermath closed part of the highway in both directions, causing massive delays.