WORLD
2 MIN READ
Free rights defender Nabeel Rajab – UN body tells Bahrain
UN's human rights office says upholding of Nabeel Rajab's five-year jail sentence by the top court this week showed "continued suppression of government critics".
Free rights defender Nabeel Rajab – UN body tells Bahrain
Nabeel Rajab, an outspoken critic of the Bahraini government, played a prominent role in pro-democracy protests in 2011. / Reuters
January 4, 2019

The United Nations human rights office called on Bahrain on Friday to release activist Nabeel Rajab, saying the upholding of his five-year jail sentence by the top court this week showed "continued suppression of government critics".

An outspoken critic of the Bahraini government who played a prominent role in pro-democracy protests in 2011, Rajab was convicted in February over social media posts in which he accused the prison authorities of torture and criticised Saudi Arabia’s air strikes in Yemen.

Recommended

"Monday's court decision brings into focus the continued suppression of government critics in Bahrain through arbitrary arrest and detention, travel bans, harassment, threats, revocation of citizenship and other means," UN human rights spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani told a Geneva news briefing. 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change