Investigators in Poland on Saturday blamed a gas leak in a heating system at an "Escape Room" for a fire that killed five teenage girls and injured a man.

The bodies of the 15-year-old victims were found Friday in Koszalin, in northern Poland, after firefighters extinguished a blaze in an adjacent room. Prosecutors said that carbon monoxide inhalation was the likely cause of the deaths.

A 26-year-old man employed at the location was hospitalised with burns.

Koszalin prosecutor Ryszard Gasiorowski said a leak in the bottled gas heating system at the location was a probable cause of the fire.

Earlier, firefighters blamed faulty electric wiring and substandard security procedures.

Gasiorowski said the fire probably broke out in the reception room and blocked the employee's way to evacuate the girls. Autopsies will be carried out to confirm the cause of the deaths.

He said firefighters who put out the blaze and other witnesses were being questioned. The condition of the injured employee didn't immediately allow for his questioning.

Earlier, national fire chief Leszek Suski said Saturday that electrical wiring at the lo cation was makeshift and too close to flammable materials.

"Security was not ensured and that led to the tragedy," Suski said.