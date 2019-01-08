WORLD
3 MIN READ
Trump's envoy tasked with resolving Gulf crisis resigns
CBS News quoted Zinni as saying he stepped down from his Trump administration assignment after realising he could not resolve the Gulf dispute.
Trump's envoy tasked with resolving Gulf crisis resigns
Retired US General Anthony Zinni. / AP Archive
January 8, 2019

Anthony Zinni, a retired US general who sought to resolve a dispute between Qatar and some of its neighbors and to forge an Arab security alliance to contain Iranian power, has resigned, CBS News reported on Tuesday.

CBS News quoted Zinni as saying he stepped down from his Trump administration assignment after realising he could not resolve the dispute "because of the unwillingness of the regional leaders to agree to a viable mediation effort that we offered to conduct or assist in implementing."

The diplomatic dispute pits Qatar against four Arab nations, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt, which cut diplomatic and transport ties with Doha in 2017, accusing it of backing terrorism. Qatar denies supporting terrorism and there has been no sign of a resolution to the spat.

Zinni was also the lead negotiator for the creation of the proposed Middle East Strategic Alliance, which would bind Sunni Muslim governments in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, Egypt and Jordan in a US-led security, political and economic pact to counter Shi'ite Iran.

Recommended

Asked about the report of Zinni's resignation, the State Department thanked Zinni for his service and confirmed it would take the lead on Middle East Strategic Alliance, though it said he would remain available to consult if need be.

"General Zinni’s mission was to help introduce the concept of the Middle East Strategic Alliance and start a conversation with leaders in the region. That is happening and well underway thanks to his efforts," said State Department spokesman Robert Palladino. "The Administration, through the interagency process led by the Department of State, will carry the mission forward."

Zinni is the latest official to leave the administration, joining Jim Mattis, the former defense Secretary; John Kelly, the former White House chief of staff; and Brett McGurk, the former envoy for the global coalition to defeat Daesh.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change