For those casually following the war against Daesh, they often hear about how various Kurdish factions across both Iraq and Syria have been at the forefront of the battle against the hard-line militants.

Groups like the terrorist PKK-linked People’s Protection Units (YPG) in Syria, or the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Peshmerga fighters in Iraq have been lionised as being bastions of holding the line for the ‘civilised world’ against the radical threat emanating from Daesh. However, those who have followed the so-called heroics of these actors will know that there is nothing heroic let alone civilised about torturing children.

Asayish behaving like the Gestapo

In a damning report, international rights monitor Human Rights Watch (HRW) reported on Tuesday that the KRG was detaining children on terrorism offences linked to Daesh, and Asayish Kurdish security forces (the primary intelligence agency operating in the Kurdish region of Iraq) were using electric shocks and beatings to extract confessions of Daesh membership from these vulnerable minors.

Children visited and interviewed in detention centres by HRW in Iraq's Kurdish region told investigators that they signed confessions to make the torture stop, and they were not allowed to read the confessions until they were standing before a judge who would invariably convict them on the basis of confessions extracted under torture.

Most children were denied access to lawyers, and when they complained of the torture to judicial officials, they were ignored and their confessions processed as evidence against them regardless.

While some might be tempted to argue that this may be an isolated incident, it most certainly is not.

In December 2016, HRW interviewed children being held by the Kurdish authorities at the Women and Children’s Reformatory detention facility in Erbil, the KRG’s capital. The HRW investigation found that children – all from the Sunni Arab demographic apart from one Kurdish child – had been held arbitrarily, denied contact with their families, denied access to lawyers, and savagely tortured to extract confessions of association with Daesh terrorists.

Children have been beaten with pipes, cables, punched and kicked, forced into stress positions, electrocuted and burned with cigarettes by Asayish interrogators. Many of these children were picked up and arrested by Asayish operatives from camps for the internally displaced. In other words, these children were fleeing Daesh and the government-sponsored Shia militias battling them.

At the time, HRW’s investigation caused KRG officials to promise to investigate any allegations of torture and take action to ensure that no child is tortured. However, more than two years on and more than a year since Daesh was formally declared defeated by the Iraqi government, the KRG continues to detain, and torture children and the Asayish continue to behave like the Gestapo rather than dealing with actual security threats and safeguarding the security of citizens.