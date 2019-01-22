Alfonso Cuaron's "Roma," an ode to his childhood in 1970s Mexico City, and offbeat royal romp "The Favourite" on Tuesday topped the Oscar nominations with 10 each.

Popular musical romance "A Star Is Born" finished with eight nominations – though star and filmmaker Bradley Cooper was notably denied a nod for his directing debut.

The Oscars will be handed out in Hollywood on February 24.

TRT World spoke with Los Angeles-based journalist Susannah Orchardfor more details.

Best director nomineesSpike Lee, "BlacKkKlansman"

Pawel Pawlikowski, "Cold War"

Yorgos Lanthimos, "The Favourite"

Alfonso Cuaron, "Roma"

Adam McKay, "Vice"

Best picture nominees

"Black Panther"

"BlacKkKlansman"

"Bohemian Rhapsody"

"The Favourite"

"Green Book"

"Roma"

"A Star Is Born"

"Vice"

Best actress nominees

Yalitza Aparicio, "Roma"

Glenn Close, "The Wife"

Olivia Colman, "The Favourite"

Lady Gaga, "A Star Is Born"

Melissa McCarthy, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"