One of Zimbabwe and Africa's most iconic musicians, Oliver Mtukudzi, died on Wednesday in the capital, Harare, at age 66, a fellow musician confirmed.

Albert Nyathi, a veteran Zimbabwean musician and poet who performed with Mtukudzi, was with several other mourners at the hospital where the star passed away.

"It is difficult to accept, I have no words," Nyathi said.

"What is left is to celebrate his life."

Long battle with diabetes

Zimbabwe's state-run Herald newspaper reported that Mtukudzi had "succumbed to a long battle with diabetes."

With his distinctive husky voice, Mtukudzi had a career that stretched from white minority-ruled Rhodesia to majority-ruled Zimbabwe, producing a string of hits that spread his fame across Africa and eventually to an international audience.

Tuku, as he was widely known, avoided political controversy.

The closest he came was with his 2001 song "Bvuma," which in the Shona language means "accept that you are old" and was taken as a message to longtime leader Robert Mugabe to retire.

Paul Mangwana, a senior official with Zimbabwe's ruling ZANU-PF party, praised Mtukudzi for remaining "apolitical," saying he supported calls for the singer to be buried at the national heroes' acre, a shrine that is a preserve of ruling party elites.

"He was a nation-builder. Where it was necessary to criticise he would, and where it was necessary to praise he would," Mangwana said at the hospital.