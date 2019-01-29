CULTURE
'Glass' tops North America box office for second week
'Aquaman' hauls in another $7.3 million over the weekend. It has now generated $1.09 billion in global box office revenues, making it the largest DC Comics adaptation of all time, according to industry tracker Exhibitor Relations.
Actress Sarah Paulson, left, director M. Night Shyamalan and actor Bruce Willis attend the premiere of "Glass" at the SVA Theatre on Tuesday, January 15, 2019, in New York. / AP
January 29, 2019

M. Night Shyamalan's latest thriller "Glass" bested the competition at the North American box office for a second straight weekend, taking in $18.9 million, industry figures showed Monday.

The second and third spots at the box office remained unchanged from last weekend.

Buddy drama "The Upside" starring Bryan Cranston as a wealthy quadriplegic who hires ex-convict Kevin Hart as his caretaker earned $11.9 million.

Superhero flick "Aquaman," starring Jason Momoa as the underwater king, hauled in another $7.3 million.

It has now generated $1.09 billion in global box office revenues, making it the largest DC Comics adaptation of all time, according to industry tracker Exhibitor Relations.

A new release from Fox, "The Kid Who Would Be King," placed fourth with $7.2 million for the three-day weekend.

That would be a "potentially disastrous result for a film that cost over $60 million" to make, according to Variety.

The movie stars Louis Ashbourne Serkis (son of Andy Serkis, Gollum in the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy) as a boy living in modern times who stumbles upon King Arthur's legendary sword Excalibur. It has drawn largely positive reviews.

In the fifth spot and hanging strong in its seventh week out - was Sony's "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," with takings of $6.1 million. The film is the favourite to win an Oscar for best animated feature next month.

Rounding out the weekend's top 10 were:

"Green Book" ($5.5 million)

"A Dog's Way Home" ($5.1 million)

"Serenity" ($4.4 million)

"Escape Room" ($4.1 million)

"Mary Poppins Returns" ($3.3 million)

SOURCE:AFP
