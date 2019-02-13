Abdulle Abdi Mohamud stands outside Somalia's National Theatre seven years after a suicide bomb attack shut it down, and dares to dream of an unlikely second act for the venue - and his own acting career.

Around him, builders heave loads of cement, saw at wooden scaffolding and shift piles of rubble as they prepare to reopen the building in May, even as the militant insurgency rages on.

Organisers say they will premiere a classic Somali musical extravaganza titled "Caretaker Government", though precise details of the production are still under wraps.

Mohamud is hoping to get a role - a comic role.

"Although I grew old, I am still strong ... I will act better than before," says the greying 59-year-old, who performed in the theatre several times before its dramatic closure.

"In the past, we have been fleeing and thinking about survival. Now people want entertainment and plays ... We have hope now."

Hope is a precious commodity in Somalia, which has been mired in turmoil for decades - as has its national theatre.

The building opened in 1968, eight years after independence from Britain, and treated its first audience to a comedy called "Womanizer".

Productions took on a more patriotic tone during war with neighbouring Ethiopia in the 1970s. Bellicose musical shows featured songs such as "Oh my land, if I do not wash your face with blood, I am not Somali," says current director Osman Abdullahi Gure.

"Wisdom and entertainment"