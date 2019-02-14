A buttress supporting an adobe wall has collapsed and grass overgrows the patio of the four-century-old church whose dazzling murals depicting biblical scenes and remote location high atop a Bolivian plateau have earned it the nickname the 'Sistine Chapel of the Andes.'

Abandonment and heavy rains are threatening one of the continent's oldest churches in Curahuara de Carangas, an impoverished Aymara town in Oruro province that saw many of its residents migrate to bigger cities in past decades, a flow that disrupted the traditional, communal system for maintaining the church.

Community care

"Each ayllu (indigenous community) had their section of the temple and took care of it. The work was collective based on ayni (pre-Hispanic communal service). That's how it worked until the 1980s," said historian Carmen Beatriz Loza, head of the heritage unit at Bolivia's Ministry of Cultures. "Migration has changed customs. Now the community expects vertical aid from the government."

Dust covering the temple's candelabras and furniture and the bird droppings coating its bell reflect this neglect. Heavy rains recently caused one of its buttresses to weaken and fall.

Assessing damage

Facing an emergency, officials from the Roman Catholic Church, Bolivia's culture ministry and the local government are planning to meet to figure out a plan to save the church, built between 1570 and 1608.

While no plan has been formalised, two architects arrived last week to look at the damage and the government has a responsibility to maintain the Curahuara church since it is registered as a national monument.

On the outside, the church looks like anything but the Sistine Chapel in Vatican City. Its rough walls of adobe and straw give it the appearance of a humble, rural chapel.

But opening its doors and entering, one is overwhelmed by the brilliantly coloured paintings that cover its walls, ceilings and cupula. The biblical murals include depictions of the Garden of Eden, the Last Supper and the Final Judgement all done by Aymara painters. The only blank space is part of a roof that collapsed in 1901.