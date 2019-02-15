Chicago police contested media reports on Thursday that officers were investigating whether 'Empire' actor Jussie Smollett staged being physically assaulted because he was being written out of the television show.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said there was no evidence to support a report by Chicago ABC7 television, which cited sources familiar with the investigation.

"Media reports about the Empire incident being a hoax are unconfirmed by case detectives. Supt Eddie Johnson has contacted @ABC7Chicago to state on the record that we have no evidence to support their reporting and their supposed CPD sources are uninformed and inaccurate," Guglielmi said in a tweet.

Smollett, an openly gay African-American who plays a gay character on the hip-hop drama 'Empire', told police that two men shouted racist and homophobic slurs and put a rope around his neck on January 29.

In an interview with 'Good Morning America' that aired on Thursday, Smollett said he was angry that some people doubted his story, and he suggested the disbelief might come from racial bias.

Twentieth Century Fox Television, the producer of 'Empire' released a statement saying: "The idea that Jussie Smollett has been, or would be, written off of EMPIRE is patently ridiculous. He remains a core player on this very successful series and we continue to stand behind him."