China village celebrates flower festival to 'keep tradition alive'
Thousands of people of the Long Horn Miao ethnic group in southern China are gathering for an annual flower festival, part of Lunar New Year celebrations.
Girls from the Long Horn Miao, a branch of the Miao ethnic minority group, taking part in the annual flower festival or 'Tiaohuajie' in the village of Longjia in China's Guizhou province. / AFP
February 17, 2019

Thousands of people of the Long Horn Miao ethnic group in southern China are gathering for an annual flower festival. 

The event, in the mountains of remote Guizhou province, is part of Lunar New Year celebrations. 

But as TRT World's Craig Vemay reports, it's more than a celebration, it's about keeping centuries-old traditions alive. 

"I think keeping the tradition alive is important. This festival is held every year. There're a lot of people and we wear these headpieces," a village woman says. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
