Grammy-winning singer R Kelly, who has faced years of sexual abuse allegations, was ordered held on a $1 million bond on Saturday on charges that he sexually assaulted three teenagers and a woman, as prosecutors offered new details in the case.

Cook County Judge John Lyke, who called the allegations "disturbing," set bail at $1 million for Kelly. The singer appeared in a black hooded sweatshirt and looked down as prosecutors outlined the case against him. He was not asked to enter a plea at what was purely a bond hearing, although his lawyer Steven Greenberg has described Kelly as "an innocent man."

The judge also ordered Kelly not to have contact with anyone under the age of 18 and to surrender his passport.

Kelly is due back in court on Monday when a trial judge is expected to be assigned, a spokesman for the Cook County Sheriff's Office said.

TRT World's Arabella Munro reports.

The 52-year-old R&B singer was charged on Friday with criminal sexual abuse of at least three girls under 17, a prosecutor said.

Of four female victims in the case, at least three whom he allegedly abused between 1998 and 2010 were under the age of 17 at the time, she said.

The age of the fourth was not provided.

Kelly faces three to seven years in prison on each count, Kim Foxx, the state's attorney said.