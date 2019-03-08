POLITICS
1 MIN READ
Albanian gambling ban sees over 4,000 betting joints shut down
The government's decision has shut more than 4,000 shops, made 8,000 people unemployed, while the loss of revenue to the state is $51 million dollars a year.
Albanian gambling ban sees over 4,000 betting joints shut down
Deserted betting shops, and closed gambling businesses, in central Tirana, dozens of premises stand empty / TRTWorld
March 8, 2019

Albania’s parliament passed a law last year, banning sports betting and other forms of gambling from the start of 2019 in a bid to tackle addiction among gamblers and match-fixing in sports competitions, while also protecting household finances.

At one time there were 50 casinos operating in Tirana but currently there's only one. The government's decision has shut more than 4,000 shops, made 8,000 people unemployed, while the loss of revenue to the state is $51 million dollars a year.

Still, traditional practices are popular, and the betting association expects illegal gambling to carry on despite the ban.

Recommended

TRT World’s Iolo ap Dafydd reports.

Explore
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat