President Donald Trump has finally laid the issue of whether or not the United States will investigate the savage murder of Jamal Khashoggi to rest, even as the ghost of the unfortunate journalist continues to haunt Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, better known as MBS.

An independent United Nations report last week revealed more details into Khashoggi’s final moments and said there was “credible evidence” of MBS’ involvement that warranted further investigation, calling for the FBI to become involved.

There has never quite been anything like the murder of Khashoggi in terms of the sheer damage that it has caused to Saudi Arabia’s image internationally. Even as Saudi attempts to show the world that it is bringing his killers to justice, it is quite apparent that no one is buying it.

The UN report criticises these trials and has called for an independent judicial authority to investigate and adjudicate to ensure no stone is left unturned in bringing all those involved to justice.

Blood bribes keep Trumpian justice at bay

Speaking to the American media yesterday, though, Trump said the US would not investigate the question of whether or not MBS was directly involved in the murder of Khashoggi who was killed and dismembered in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul last year. As part of his reasoning, the American president said that Saudi Arabian investments and money was too important to him to risk on something like justice for Khashoggi.

Trump stressed the economic benefits that Saudi Arabian money and arms deals bring to the United States, saying: “Saudi Arabia is a big buyer of [American] products. That means something to me. It’s a big producer of jobs.”

Indicating the threat of a resurgent Russia and a hungry and growing China, Trump essentially argued that if he took the moral stance and decided to hold Saudi Arabia to account, he would be “like a fool” as the Kingdom would simply turn to Moscow and Beijing if Washington stopped selling them arms and other products.

In other words, Trump could not care less about who was responsible for the ghoulish and grisly slaying of Khashoggi. As far as he was concerned, it had already been “heavily investigated” and he had read “so many different reports” on the matter.

The American president sounded almost bored with the entire affair and was utterly unmoved by not only the UN’s report but also by his intelligence community. Last year, the CIA laid the blame for Khashoggi’s death at MBS’ door, not that Trump cared.

Trump framed his relationship with Saudi Arabia in the simplest terms possible and said, “take their money. Take their money.”

One can only imagine what he might have said had he perceived Riyadh to be a hostile entity with no money to give him the blood bribes he so desperately wants to feed the American economy. Somehow, I doubt he would be so flippant with the issue of getting justice for the slain journalist if Saudi was unwilling to play ball and help to buoy the US economy, but just so happened to be sat on a veritable treasure trove of natural resources, which it does.