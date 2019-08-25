"Star Wars" actors teased an epic sendoff, the cast of "Frozen" sang, and action movie star Dwayne Johnson rolled out in a river boat as Walt Disney Co promoted its upcoming film slate to devoted fans on Saturday.

New footage from "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" showed heroine Rey (Daisy Ridley) wielding a red, two-sided lightsaber, generating thunderous applause from roughly 6,000 people in the Anaheim Convention Center for the company's D23 Expo fan event.

The movie is the ninth instalment in the space saga started 40 years ago by George Lucas.

It debuts in theatres in December.

"It's kind of hard for me to understand the story is ending, but what an ending!" Anthony Daniels, who plays C-3PO, said onstage surrounded by cast members and droids R2-D2 and BB-8.

The colour of Rey's lightsaber was a surprise because red is typically used in the galaxy far, far away only by characters on the Dark Side. Ridley offered little explanation.

"It's the clearest indication that there's a big old emotional story arc happening, " the actress said in an interview.

Disney is dominating movie box offices this year, generating more than $8 billion in ticket sales from "Avengers: Endgame," "The Lion King" and other mega-hits.

Saturday's presentation looked to the future and featured a parade of Hollywood's biggest stars.

Dwayne Johnson made his entrance on a makeshift boat to promote "Jungle Cruise," an action-adventure movie based on the Disney theme park ride. Johnson said the film was modelled after films such as the "Indiana Jones" series and "Romancing the Stone."