Bury, one of English football's oldest clubs, were expelled from the Football League (EFL) on Tuesday after failing to resolve their financial problems or find a new buyer, the EFL said in a statement.

C&N Sporting Risk pulled out of its proposed takeover of the League One (third-tier) side just a few hours before the deadline to meet the league's requirements.

Bury joined the Football League in 1894, nine years after they were founded, and won the FA Cup in 1900 and 1903. They are the first team to be expelled since Maidstone in 1992.

Multiple media reports suggested at least three late offers had been submitted to buy Bury but the league, which had already suspended five scheduled fixtures for the club this season, decided to end their participation in the league.

"Having fully considered all available options, including a number of late expressions of interest provided to the EFL, the EFL Board has unanimously determined with enormous regret that Bury’s membership be withdrawn," said the statement.

"The EFL Board had maintained that there could be no further suspensions to the fixture list and that these ongoing concerns and the integrity of the competition were a significant factor in the decision."

In a separate decision, the EFL ruled that fellow third-tier side Bolton Wanderers, another club with acute financial problems, had 14 days to resolve their situation or face the same outcome.

Dark day

Bury owner Steve Dale had informed the EFL last weekend that he had accepted an offer from C&N Sporting Risk.