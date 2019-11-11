A Malaysian judge on Monday ordered former Prime Minister Najib Razak to enter a defence at his first corruption trial linked to the multibillion-dollar looting at the 1MDB state investment fund that helped spur his shocking election ouster last year.

A calm Najib said in court he would testify in his defence when the trial resumes.

High Court Judge Mohamad Nazlan Mohamad Ghazali said the prosecution had established its case on charges of abuse of power, breach of trust and money laundering. The seven charges relate to $10.1 million that allegedly went into Najib's bank accounts from SRC International, a former unit of the 1MDB fund.

The judge said it was clear that Najib, who was also finance minister at the time, had "wielded overarching authority and power" in SRC and taken actions for "personal and private interest." He said the prosecution has established the "ingredient of dishonesty" in misappropriating the funds.

Defence lawyers said Najib would be the first witness called when the trial resumes December 3.

Najib is also charged in four other cases in the 1MDB scandal that led to investigations in several countries. His wife, several officials from his government, and the US bank Goldman Sachs also face charges related to the scandal.

Monday's ruling was seen as a key test for the legal system and the credibility of Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad's government, which won a historic victory in the May 2018 election on an anti-corruption platform. The polls led to Malaysia's first change of government since independence from Britain in 1957.

In an immediate reaction, Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman tweeted: "Praise God. May justice be on the side of the people."