CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Paul McCartney to headline 50th Glastonbury Festival
The 77-year-old last played the festival’s famous Pyramid Stage in 2004.
Paul McCartney to headline 50th Glastonbury Festival
Paul McCartney, 77-year-old has recorded one of his most ambitious albums in years, "Egypt Station". / AFP Archive
November 19, 2019

Former Beatle Paul McCartney will headline Glastonbury Festival, the pinnacle of Britain’s pop music calendar, for its 50th anniversary next year, organisers said on Monday.

The 77-year-old last played the festival’s famous Pyramid Stage in 2004.

“Having Paul McCartney coming back to headline the Pyramid next year is an absolute dream come true. There really was no one that we wanted more for the 50th anniversary,” said Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis.

McCartney, who will play the Saturday night slot on June 27, said he was excited to be part of the anniversary celebrations.

“See ya next summer!” he tweeted.

Recommended

Famed for its left-wing ethos and often mud-soaked surroundings, Glastonbury Festival started in 1970, the same year the Beatles split up.

Founder Michael Eavis has said one of his biggest regrets was turning down another ex-Beatle, guitarist George Harrison, when he had the chance to book him for Glastonbury a few years before he died in 2001.

Tickets for the 2020 event went on sale in October and were sold out in just over half an hour, according to the festival’s website.

Glastonbury Festival was founded by dairy farmer Eavis, 83, and his late wife Jean in 1970, after they were inspired by the Bath Festival of Blues. Marc Bolan played the first event, which had an entry charge of 1 pound with free milk included.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
Palestinian actor haunted by nightmares after playing paramedic in searing Hind Rajab movie
By Melis Alemdar
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar