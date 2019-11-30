POLITICS
Iraq beat UAE 2-0 to reach Gulf Cup semi-finals
Manager Srecko Katanec's team, who beat hosts Qatar 2-1 in their opening game, have six points and sit at the top of Group A, three points clear of the UAE and Qatar.
Iraq's players celebrate their victory during the 24th Arabian Gulf Cup Group A football match between United Arab Emirates and Iraq at the Khalifa International Stadium in the Qatari capital Doha on November 29, 2019. / AFP
November 30, 2019

Iraq scored two first-half goals to beat United Arab Emirates 2-0 at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on Friday and secure their place in the Arabian Gulf Cup semi-finals.

Striker Alaa Abbas put Iraq ahead in the sixth minute, and skipper Alaa Abdul-Zahra doubled their lead in the 37th.

Manager Srecko Katanec's team, who beat hosts Qatar 2-1 in their opening game, have six points and sit at the top of Group A, three points clear of the UAE and Qatar, who thrashed Yemen 6-0 with left-back Abdelkarim Hassan scoring a hat-trick.

Hassan, the best player in Asia in 2018, opened the scoring from close range after 29 minutes and the Al-Sadd player doubled the lead with a goal from outside the box in the 36th.

Almoez Ali, top scorer in the Asian Cup earlier this year, made it 3-0 in the 57th minute and Hassan completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot in the 72nd.

Substitute Abdullah Al-Ahrak added a fifth with a long-range effort in the 85th minute, and forward Akram Afif completed the rout in stoppage time.

Qatar will now meet the UAE on Monday, needing a draw to reach the semi-finals along with Iraq.

Yemen are bottom of the group with no points, and must continue their search for a first Gulf Cup victory. 

SOURCE:Reuters
