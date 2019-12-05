An Anadolu Agency correspondent on Thursday was wounded during clashes between French police and demonstrators, who are protesting President Emmanuel Macron's controversial pension reform plans.

Mustafa Yalcin was injured in the eye when a gas canister used by the security forces hit him in the face breaking his mask. He was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Nearly 500,000 people, 250,000 in Paris, took part in the protests where police used smoke bombs to disperse the crowd.

Protesters set fire to a cafe, traffic lights and electric motorcycles in Paris.

According to the workers' unions, the strike will continue until Monday, with local media reporting that a total of 70 people have been arrested so far.

The law and order situation has resulted in the cancellation of 20 percent of flights to the country.

In a tweet, the Paris Police Department said it had conducted 6,476 checks and arrested 65 people.

The Gare du Nord, a station of the SNCF railway network in Paris, was almost empty in the morning, according to France 24 broadcaster.

Protesters, however, started to come at the Gare du Nord in the afternoon to attend the main march to Place de la Nation square.

The protesters include police, healthcare professionals, teachers, lawyers, taxi and freight drivers, postal workers, farmers, civil servants, refinery workers and students, according to daily Le Monde.

Employees of national carrier Air France, state-owned Parisian public transport operator RATP, electricity company EDF that is largely owned by the government, state-owned national railway firm SNCF, and automobile manufacturer Renault have joined the protest.

The "unlimited" strike impacted all public transport systems in the country, according to local media reports.

Some trains have been cancelled, while others have been operating at drastically reduced shifts.

Commuters preferred bikes or electric scooters to go to work or stayed at home.

The strike could last for days and the outcome of it is still uncertain but it aims to halt the reform.