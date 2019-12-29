The holiday box office proved fruitful for a wide variety of movies as overall ticket sales reached $200 million over the weekend – a 6.3% boost from last year.

Disney and Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker” led the bounty, crossing $361 million in North America after this weekend’s $72 million haul. J.J. Abrams’ third and final chapter in the sequel trilogy collected $136 million over the five-day Christmas stretch.

After less than two weeks in theatres, “Rise of Skywalker” has generated $725 million globally, distinguishing itself as the 10th-highest-grossing movie of the year worldwide and seventh-biggest in the US.

Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women” is also bringing holiday cheer, generating $16.5 million during the weekend and $29 million since Wednesday to land at No. 3. That’s a solid result for Sony and New Regency, which shelled out $40 million to produce the film. Gerwig, who wrote and directed “Little Women,” proved that seventh times’ a charm for Louisa May Alcott’s literary classic.

The movie — starring Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, Timothee Chalamet, Emma Watson and Laura Dern — has received rave reviews from critics and audiences alike.

Slightly lower on box office charts, A24’s suspense thriller “Uncut Gems” debuted at No. 7, collecting $9.5 million over the traditional weekend and $18.8 million since opening on Wednesday. That marks the indie distributor’s biggest five-day launch to date despite the film’s C+ CinemaScore from audiences.

US ticket sales currently sit at $20 million, already making it one of the specialty studio’s highest-grossing films. Directed by brothers Josh and Benny Safdie, “Uncut Gems” has found itself in the awards conversation for Adam Sandler’s dramatic turn as a jewellery maven and gambling addict.