The Taliban on Monday denied agreeing to any ceasefire in Afghanistan after rumours swirled of a potential deal that would see a reduction in fighting after more than 18 years of war.

"In the past few days, some media have been releasing untrue reports about a ceasefire... The fact is that, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has no ceasefire plans," the Taliban said in a statement.

The statement from the insurgents comes as local and international forces brace for another bloody winter amid US-Taliban talks to end the violence in Afghanistan.

Journalist Bilal Sarwary brings more from Kabul.