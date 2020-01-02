In Iraq, supporters of Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah (KH) and other Shiite militias besieged the US Embassy on the last day of 2019, amidst three months of protests against the government and Tehran’s influence in the country.

In response, the US killed the group's commander along General Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC's) Quds Force, who was described as the most powerful general in the Middle East.

Who is Kataib Hezbollah?

Kataib Hezbollah is a Shiite militia group operating under Hashd al Shaabi, also known as Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), Iraq’s umbrella group including more than 40 predominantly Shiite militia groups. It is led by US-designated terrorist Abu Mahdi al Muhandis. It has 400 active members in Iraq but controls around 10,000 fighters overall in Iraq and Syria, with an estimated 7,500 of them assigned to Iraqi operations, according to the Washington Institute. The rest is appointed to support the Syrian regime.

KH was officially founded in 2007, long before PMF was created to fight against Daesh in 2014 but its leaders have been carrying out anti-US and anti-Sunni activities since 1980. Washington declared the group as a foreign terrorist organisation in 2009 after claims that it had carried out attacks against the US since 2007.

According to a report by Amnesty International, the group is accused of involvement in extrajudicial killings and abductions in Iraq’s Anbar in 2016 and kidnapping of more than 70 Sunni men and boys in al Sijir, and killing 49 in Saqlawiyah.

The PMF played a critical role in the territorial defeat of Daesh, after it was founded as a response to the call by the highest Shia religious authority in Iraq, Ayatollah Sistani to pick up arms against the group.

The group is largely funded and commanded by Iran – which is predominantly Shia.

The Tehran government and Revolutionary Guards have been influential in Baghdad for the past 10 years, since the US invasion toppled Saddam Hussein. Iraq's prime ministers have had close ties with Iran ever since. Hashd al Shaabi is only another sign of that influence.

Iraq's parliament passed legislation legitimising the PMF as an independent organisation within the Iraqi army in 2016.