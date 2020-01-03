Paris Opera has lost more than $13.3 million in a month-long strike by ballet dancers fighting to cling onto pension rights that date back to the "Sun King" Louis XIV.

The opera, one of the oldest and most prestigious in the world, confirmed to AFP that the dispute is now the costliest in its history, with 63 ballet and opera performances cancelled since dancers walked out on December 5.

Technical and backstage staff have joined them on the picket lines as part of a wider clash over French government pension reforms that has paralysed the country's public transport system for nearly four weeks.

While the opera has seen plenty of strikes by stagehands, it is almost unheard of to have dancers downing tutus.

Their decision to take to the streets for the first time in the opera's 350-year existence made international headlines.

The month of transport disruption caused by the general strikes has also been a disaster for French theatres and concert halls with scores of shows cancelled and actors playing to almost empty houses on what should be the busiest nights of the year.

With the opera warning that the lost box office takings have already sunk a huge hole in its budget, France's culture ministry told AFP that "talks are going on with the management and the staff" to resolve the standoff that wiped out its usually crowded Christmas programme.

Ancient rights

In a bid to win back the hearts of frustrated fans, the striking dancers gave a free performance of parts of "Swan Lake" on the steps of the Opera Garnier in the centre of the French capital on Christmas Eve.

But that has not stopped them digging in their heels, determined to hold onto a unique system which allows them to retire at 42.

Its origins date to the 17th century and Louis XIV, a mean dancer himself who knew the crippling toll performing at the highest level can take on dancers' bodies.

Dancers have already rejected a watered-down proposal that would have the change only affect those who joined the ballet after 2021.

A former director of the opera warned that this row was different.