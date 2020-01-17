CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Paris Louvre museum closed amid strikes over pension plans
Tourists were turned away from the Louvre on Friday as striking staff blocked the entrance to the world's most-visited museum, in the latest protest against plans to overhaul France's pension system.
Paris Louvre museum closed amid strikes over pension plans
Striking employees demonstrate with a banner reading "Louvre museum on strike" outside the Louvre museum on Friday, January 17, 2020 in Paris. / AFP
January 17, 2020

The Louvre in Paris was closed on Friday as dozens of protesters blocked the entrance to denounce the French government's plans to overhaul the pension system.

The Leonardo Da Vinci exhibit marking the 500th anniversary of the Italian master’s death, which is displayed at the Louvre, was also closed as a result, the museum said.

Several dozen protesters, including some Louvre employees, staged the demonstration after an appeal from several hard-left trade unions against President Emmanuel Macron's planned changes to the retirement system, which they said will "lower everyone's pensions."

Mona Lisa on strike

Some protesters were singing "Mona Lisa in on strike, Leonardo is on strike."

It is the first time since the protest movement began on December 5 that the Louvre and the Leonardo exhibit were fully closed. About 30,000 people visit the museum every day.

Recommended

Some videos on social media showed angry visitors booing at protesters to express their disappointment.

The weeks of strikes and protests have hobbled public transportation and disrupted schools, hospitals, courthouses and even opera houses and the Eiffel tower.

Major French retailers Fnac Darty and Casino said that business in France was badly affected by the strikes, especially during the holiday season.

Fnac Darty said the strikes cost it around $78 million (70 million euros) in lost revenue.

Casino cut its forecast for earnings growth in France, where it does more than half its business, to 5 percent in 2019, from a previous 10 percent. The company estimates that the strikes in December cost it about $88 million (80 million euros) in lost revenue.

Shares in both companies were down by more than 5 percent.

While the number of striking workers has diminished since the movement, the country's trains and the Paris subway were still disrupted on Friday.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Dirty money: Chicago Architecture Biennial boycotted for questionable funding
By Melis Alemdar
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
Palestinian actor haunted by nightmares after playing paramedic in searing Hind Rajab movie
By Melis Alemdar
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet