The Louvre in Paris was closed on Friday as dozens of protesters blocked the entrance to denounce the French government's plans to overhaul the pension system.

The Leonardo Da Vinci exhibit marking the 500th anniversary of the Italian master’s death, which is displayed at the Louvre, was also closed as a result, the museum said.

Several dozen protesters, including some Louvre employees, staged the demonstration after an appeal from several hard-left trade unions against President Emmanuel Macron's planned changes to the retirement system, which they said will "lower everyone's pensions."

Mona Lisa on strike

Some protesters were singing "Mona Lisa in on strike, Leonardo is on strike."

It is the first time since the protest movement began on December 5 that the Louvre and the Leonardo exhibit were fully closed. About 30,000 people visit the museum every day.