La Liga president Javier Tebas has warned that Fifa’s launch of a revamped and expanded Club World Cup in 2021 could trigger a damaging impact on domestic leagues.

Tebas also urged European football bodies to work together to redistribute their vast riches for the greater good of the sport, warning of the danger of a small group of elite clubs growing ever richer.

Led by its president Gianni Infantino, Fifa has decided to alter the format of its annual Club World Cup from next year, turning it from a seven-team tournament between regional champions into a 24-team event in China in June and July 2021.

The new-look Club World Cup will be staged once every four years, although Tebas believes Fifa, supported by major clubs, will try to hold the event every two years.

“We had a balance, an ecosystem between the different leagues in Europe and other continents, and now we have an intruder which might disrupt that balance,” Tebas told reporters in London at the launch of La Liga’s television channel.

“Fifa is supposed to be a regulatory body. But they have shifted from arranging calendars and organising World Cups to talking about having a Club World Cup every two years. That would change the status quo. We can’t let that happen.”

The organisation has not announced how much money the revamped competition will generate although Infantino said it had received nine offers for its commercial rights.

But Tebas believes Fifa has not considered the effect the tournament’s prize money might have on distorting the competitive balance in national leagues.